The Ultimate Ranking of Rihanna's 14 No. 1 Singles

Rihanna songs are a bit like pizza. Even when they're "bad," they're still pretty damn good.

Since the Barbadian beauty arrived on the scene in 2005 with her very first single, the Caribbean-influenced "Pon de Replay," she's proven to be an unstoppable hit maker—even if she does like to keep us waiting, thirsty AF for new material, these days. Over the course of her career, she's managed to hit No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 with fourteen singles, putting her behind just Mariah Carey and Elvis Presley, tied with 18, and The Beatles, who reign supreme at 20. And as it stands, she is the only artist in history to produce No. 1 singles on the Hot 100 chart from seven consecutive albums.

It's been 10 years since one of those albums, the brooding and atmospheric Rated R (her first release since her assault from then-boyfriend Chris Brown earlier that year), dropped, eventually giving her her fifth solo No. 1 in the form of the dancehall hit "Rude Boy." And in honor of that pivotal album's special anniversary, we thought we'd take on the Herculean task of ranking each of Rih's 14 No. 1's. (Really though, we'll just take any excuse to gush about her while we wait, with increasing impatience, for that new album we've been promised.)