Wed., 20 Nov. 2019

Alycia Debnam-Carey, Philosophy

Camille Summers-Valli

When Alycia Debnam-Carey finds herself on the set of Fear the Walking Dead, things aren't always pretty.

But when the cameras go away and it's time for some R&R at home, the actress loves treating herself to Philosophy.

"They have beautiful products, but also amazing grace is a scent and a fragrance that's just so lovely and fresh and clean and simple," Alycia shared with E! News exclusively after being named one of the brand's new Grace Girls. "I think what's so great about philosophy is that none of their stuff is too crazy or overpowering. It's something you can wear everyday and people are just like, "Oh you smell good. What is that?' It's not overpowering like 'Oh God, that's too much smell.'

With the holidays right around the corner, we compiled a few products and gifts that Alycia is a fan of. Keeping scrolling for a few beautiful picks.

Amazing Grace Spray Perfume

"I obviously think the Amazing Grace perfume is so so lovely," Alycia shared with E! News. "It is very fresh and clean, it's simple, it's not overpowering, it's very subtle, it's fresh, it's clean, it's lovely. So I think that's a perfect staple that everyone should have."

Ecomm: Alycia Debnam-Carey Philosophy Products
$50 Philosophy
Amazing Grace Dry Shampoo

"I've been using dry shampoo a lot, which I think is fantastic," Alycia revealed to us. "That's one of my favorites." 

Ecomm: Alycia Debnam-Carey Philosophy Products
$24 Philosophy
purity family set

While Alycia loves the Amazing Grace sent, she also recommends Philosophy's purity products that can be used for all skin types.

Ecomm: Alycia Debnam-Carey Philosophy Products
$55 Philosophy
Amazing Grace Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel

"I'm a huge bath fan. I adore having bath," Alycia confessed to us. "I do the kind of three-in-one because I'm a little lazy."

Ecomm: Alycia Debnam-Carey Philosophy Products
$27 Philosophy
Jumbo Amazing Grace Holiday Gift Set

For the Amazing Grace fan in your life, Philosophy has put together several gift sets just in time for the holiday.

Ecomm: Alycia Debnam-Carey Philosophy Products
$78 Philosophy

Looking for even more beauty gifts? See these epic Black Friday skincare deals too good to pass on.

