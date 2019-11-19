CNBLUE's Jung Yong-Hwa Announces Asia Tour After Military Discharge

Fans of K-pop and K-drama in the 2010s will definitely recognise the handsome of 30-year-old singer and actor, Jung Yong-Hwa. The lead singer of South Korean boy band, CNBLUE was recently discharged after completing his mandatory military service on 3 November this year.

It looks like Jung is not wasting any time, getting back into the swing of things as the star has announced his first solo Asia tour after the military, titled 2020 Jung Yong-Hwa 'STILL 622' Asia Live Tour. The tour kicks off in Seoul on 7 December before heading to Bangkok, Taipei and Manila in the first quarter of 2020.

More dates may be revealed in the future. So, BOICE (CNBLUE's official fandom name) don't lose hope yet.