CNBLUE's Jung Yong-Hwa Announces Asia Tour After Military Discharge

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 19 Nov. 2019 6:41 AM
Fans of K-pop and K-drama in the 2010s will definitely recognise the handsome of 30-year-old singer and actor, Jung Yong-Hwa. The lead singer of South Korean boy band, CNBLUE was recently discharged after completing his mandatory military service on 3 November this year.
It looks like Jung is not wasting any time, getting back into the swing of things as the star has announced his first solo Asia tour after the military, titled 2020 Jung Yong-Hwa 'STILL 622' Asia Live Tour. The tour kicks off in Seoul on 7 December before heading to Bangkok, Taipei and Manila in the first quarter of 2020.
More dates may be revealed in the future. So, BOICE (CNBLUE's official fandom name) don't lose hope yet.
Pop rock band, CNBLUE play a huge part South Korea's music industry, delivering massive hits in the 2010s such as their debut songs "I'm a Loner" and "Love" out of their first EP, Bluetory. The four-member band burst into the music scene with their debut EP nabbing the number one spot on the Gaon Album Charts and was certified platinum, selling over 200,000 copies in Korea alone.
Since then, CNBLUE and its lead singer, Jung Yong-Hwa went on to greater successes, selling out stadiums and winning multiple awards. Jung also made his acting debut in a big way with his first lead role being the hit 2009 K-drama, You're Beautiful alongside Park Shin-Hye. Jung's role in the television series earned him the "New Star Award" at the SBS Drama Awards. He then went on to star in more dramas such as Heartstrings and Marry Him If You Dare.
Jung's popularity also grew enormously when he participated in the popular Korean variety programme, We Got Married, where he was paired with Girls' Generation's Seohyun. The star enlisted for military service on 8 March 2018 and is finally back to pick up where he left off.
For more information of Jung Yong-Hwa's 2020 Asia Tour, click here.
