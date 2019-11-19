Celine Dion Has The Best Response For All Of Those Relationship Rumors

Is Céline Dion off the market?

On Monday, the singer stopped by Watch What Happens Live and opened up about her dating life while answering some fan questions. When asked if she's considered getting married again following the death of her husband René Angélil and if she's started dating again, Celine had the best response for the curious viewer.

"You're supposed to ask one question," she answered, giving the fan a little sass. "I don't date. I don't have a boyfriend. And, you know, it doesn't mean that I will not find someone in my life. If I do, that will be great. If I don't, that will be great."

In fact, Celine said that her heart still goes on for her late husband, who passed away at the age of 73 in 2016. "I'm still in love," she continued. "I mean, once you're in love so much, I've been living all my life with René, he's still within me. I see him through the eyes of my children [René Charles, 18, and 9-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy] every day. I'm so passionate about life and I'm so lucky to have my three beautiful sons."