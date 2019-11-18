American Influencer Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., 18 Nov. 2019 7:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's time to break out your eyelash curlers and roll out the pink carpet! The 2019 American Influencer Awards is officially underway. 

Your favorite social media stars, beauty gurus and content creators have touched down in Hollywood for the second annual show. Hosts Jeannie MaiKandee Johnson and Patrick Starrr (alongside plenty of celebrity presenters) are set to announce the winners in over 20 beauty-related categories from inside the Dolby Theatre tonight. 

Kim Kardashian's bestie and personal makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, will be on hand to accept the Artist Achievement Award, while rapper Saweetie is performing. 

Nominees include Makeup Influencer of the Year contenders Jeffree StarNikita DragunJames CharlesJackie AinaJennifer Ruiz and Patrick Starrr, as well as Lifestyle Influencer of the Year honorees Winnie HarlowEmma ChamberlainTrisha PaytasNatalie Eva MarieSarah Stage and Jenn Im

Needless to say, the 2019 American Influencer Awards is the place to be for trendsetters and icons on the internet. 

Photos

Every Influencer at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

Check out all the stars modeling their fearless fashion at the AIAs below! 

Patrick Starrr

David Buchan/Shutterstock

Patrick Starrr

Your host has arrived! The Face Forward star shines bright on the pink carpet at the American Influencer Awards.

Randall Emmett, Lala Kent

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Lala Kent & Randall Emmett

It's a date night done right for the Vanderpump Rules star and her future hubby. 

Jeannie Mai

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jeannie Mai

The Real co-host dazzles in a blue sequined pantsuit.

Article continues below

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

David Buchan/Shutterstock

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

From the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise to Hollywood! The reality TV star has signed on to present an award tonight.

Frankie Grande, Fashion Police Widget

David Buchan/Shutterstock

Frankie Grande

Before hosting the live pink carpet pre-show, Ariana Grande's brother struts his stuff for the cameras.

Gigi Gorgeous

David Buchan/Shutterstock

Gigi Gorgeous

This red carpet ensemble can only be described as bangin'

Article continues below

Guy Tang

David Buchan/Shutterstock

Guy Tang

It's not hard to see why this hair guru is nominated for both Creative Colorist of the Year and Hair Influencer of the Year.

Cate Torrealba

David Buchan/Shutterstock

Cate Torrealba

Known by her followers as "Beauty By Miss Ruby," the hair stylist is nominated for 2019 Professional Educator of the Year.

Cohl Woolbright

David Buchan/Shutterstock

Cohl Woolbright

The beauty YouTuber is a D-I-V-A and proud!

Article continues below

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Red Carpet , Awards , Fashion , Style , Celebrities , VG , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.