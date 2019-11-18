Orange Is the New Black’s Danielle Brooks Gives Birth to First Child

It's a girl! 

Orange Is the New Black actress Danielle Brooks announced that she has given birth to a beautiful baby girl. The new mama shared that the baby was born on Nov. 16. Danielle is happy, healthy and over the moon about her new bundle of joy. The new mom took to Instagram to share the happy news. "11.16.19. She's perfect," the actress captioned the pic of her newborn.

The actress originally revealed her pregnancy in July to fans on social media. "So elated to finally share this news with you all," the 30-year-old captioned a photo of her holding a pregnancy test. "I'm happily pregnant!" Throughout her pregnancy journey, the actress found ways to support body positivity and empower other women to embrace the beauty of pregnancy. 

In one recent Instagram post, she was dressed in a beautiful robe with her baby bump on full display. She's part of a new trend of celebrities featuring all the good, the bad, and the difficult parts of childbirth. Always keeping it real for her fans. 

"This moment is sacred. This moment is about birth and RE-birth. This moment is discovering new parts of myself that I never knew existed before," she posted on Instagram. "This moment is about gaining clarity on what I will or will not except so that when my daughter watches me, she is clear on who she is and what she believes. This moment is understanding what's worth my energy and what is not. This moment is unapologetically leaning on those that truly understand the definition of family and friendship.This moment is about experiencing all that life has to offer me as a woman. I'm living and basking in the right now! And it feels damn good."

It looks damn good, too! Congrats on becoming a mama! 

