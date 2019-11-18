As an actress, a business mogul and a mother of three, Kate Hudson seems to have it all. However, the 40-year-old A-lister road to success wasn't an easy one.

The celebrity opened up about her journey for the December issue of Women's Health.

"I spent a lot of years [running] on adrenaline," Hudson told the magazine in an interview published Monday.

While the cover star said she's "always been joyful," she admitted she "never felt calm." So, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days celeb took some time to work on herself. She was able to "kind of chill out—take a step back from acting, from making movies that weren't really making me happy—and look at what I really want to do and what I want to give back, and what kind of parent I want to be."

Life took a turn again in 2016 when she started dating Danny Fujikawa.

"I've got the best man," she told the publication. "It's the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We're able to pick up where the other one has to leave off."