It's the perfect time for a baecation!

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Silver Scott are spending a lovely weekend in Las Vegas sightseeing, going to museums and catching a comedy show.

Scott took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie of him and his beau Deschanel, writing, "Simply a perfect date night. From the @timburton exhibit at @theneonmuseumlasvegas to @jerryseinfeld at @caesarspalace. Such a wonderful time."

The former New Girl actress also shared the same selfie on her Instagram, captioning it, "Cutie." While it's not the first time Scott has made it onto Deschanel's Instagram feed, it is the first time the actress has shared a photo of them sharing such PDA.

Back in October, the two made their relationship Instagram official after sharing an adorable photo of the two from their date night during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. Now, they're sharing another date night picture but this time straight from Sin City.