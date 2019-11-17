by Corinne Heller | Sun., 17 Nov. 2019 3:15 PM
Jim Edmonds is venturing back out into civilization after laying low amid a messy split with his wife of five years, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds, only to step into more drama.
The 49-year-old retired MLB star posted on his Instagram page on Sunday a photo of him and his 22-year-old daughter Hayley Edmonds, one of his four children from previous marriages, at a Post Malone concert in Anaheim, California the night before. He also shared another pic of the two on his Instagram Story. Some followers thought he was on a date with 22-year-old Carly Wilson, one of his and Meghan's kids' four nannies. Weeks ago, Meghan reportedly accused Jim of cheating on her with Carly.
"I took my first steps outside in a while last night with my beautiful daughter Hayley," he wrote on Sunday. "Trying to repair a broken situation and heart that should not be broken. For all you people out there that think that I would be with our nanny. You need to get a life! I have a family and kids to worry about and that's my only worry right now. Everyone else, BYE!"
Jim later revised the post and deleted the part mentioning the nanny.
"Thanks for flying out here to take me!" Hayley commented. "You are the best, I love you #strongertogether."
Carly liked the photo.
After Meghan reportedly accused Jim of cheating on her with the nanny, she called the allegations "completely false," while Jim called the matter a "rumor."
Instagram / Jim Edmonds
There appears to be no lost lost between Hayley and her stepmother.
"I've been waiting for [the split]," Hayley told Us Weekly last month. "For probably...three years?"
"I think it's impossible to be happy with someone so...I don't know if I would say, 'narcissistic' but, she, like, creates her own problems and loves conflict and things like that," Hayley said. "The selfishness is miserable for anyone to be around, let alone to be married to her. My whole family has grown closer because we have all had to stay silent in hopes to protect my dad and no one can do it anymore."
Meghan has not responded publicly to Hayley's comments.
Jim and Meghan's October breakup comes months after Meghan revealed that Jim admitted to exchanging explicit text messages with another woman.
Jim left the St. Louis home that he shared with Meghan, 35, and their three children—daughter Aspen, 2, and 1-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes—days after the split. He recently moved into a larger house he and his ex have been building in the city for the past two years.
At a Real Housewives of Orange County at BravoCon 2019 on Sunday, star Tamra Judge said she has exchanged texts with Meghan, who she said is "really sad" about the split.
"She's not really ready to talk about it—other than on Instagram," Judge said.
—Additional reporting by Elyse Dupre
