Jim Edmonds is venturing back out into civilization after laying low amid a messy split with his wife of five years, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds, only to step into more drama.

The 49-year-old retired MLB star posted on his Instagram page on Sunday a photo of him and his 22-year-old daughter Hayley Edmonds, one of his four children from previous marriages, at a Post Malone concert in Anaheim, California the night before. He also shared another pic of the two on his Instagram Story. Some followers thought he was on a date with 22-year-old Carly Wilson, one of his and Meghan's kids' four nannies. Weeks ago, Meghan reportedly accused Jim of cheating on her with Carly.

"I took my first steps outside in a while last night with my beautiful daughter Hayley," he wrote on Sunday. "Trying to repair a broken situation and heart that should not be broken. For all you people out there that think that I would be with our nanny. You need to get a life! I have a family and kids to worry about and that's my only worry right now. Everyone else, BYE!"

Jim later revised the post and deleted the part mentioning the nanny.