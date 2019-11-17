Local ABC station KTRK-TV also posted videos of Kanye's speech.

"There's documentations of me drawing a church and...start a church in the middle of Calabasas," he said. "And even after that I went and made The Life of Pablo album. I said, 'This is a gospel album,' and I didn't totally know how to make a gospel album and the Christians that were around were too, I would say, beaten into submission by society to not speak up and profess the Gospel to, you know, to me because I was a superstar. But the only superstar is Jesus."

Kanye's latest album, the gospel-inspired record Jesus Is King, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. It dropped one place this week. During Osteen's service, portions of the rapper's album were played.

During his speech at Osteen's church, Kanye, who has in recent years become a devout Christian and a Donald Trumpsupporter, talked about being silenced when it comes to talking about Jesus publicly, especially in California, one of the most liberal and secular states.

"So in the studio, and this studio is gonna compare to places that you're in in life when people tell you to quiet your voice and not talk about Jesus so loud," he continued. "But everything else is so loud around us. When I'm in California or when I'm in Vegas, they got posters up advertising sex trafficking, because if there's and advertisement for a strip club, that is advertising sex trafficking...so if it's a man that's going through things with his family or going through things at work and he feels he has to go there, we all end up participating, whether it's the spirits that get advertised to us all the time. Alcohol is, they call it a spirit."

"So we get constant advertisements for spirits," he said. "We get constant advertisements for strip clubs and other things like that. But then we bring up the name of Jesus, we're told to be quiet—'Quiet that down.'"