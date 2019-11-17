All I want for Christmas is... to see Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Mariah Carey in one single picture.

And on Sunday, Nov. 17, that Christmas wish has come true!

The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her twins, Morrocan and Monroe, posing with Reynolds and Lively. Apparently, her 8-year-old twins seem to be big fans of Reynold's Deadpool character—so much so that they're still in the Halloween win spirit rocking a Deadpool mask!

Carey captioned the photo: "Rocky snuck up on an unsuspecting couple wearing a Deadpool mask. Will they ever recover?"

They might, but we won't ever recover from this iconic ensemble in one single photo.

Further, it looks like it was also a dream come true for Reynolds to meet a little Deadpool doppelgänger or to meet the Queen of Christmas (or both). The 43-year-old actor commented on the picture he was tagged in, writing, "Whoa. My vision board became a photo."