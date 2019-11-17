Bristol Palin is making it Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Janson Moore.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, the former Teen Mom posted a picture with her new beau, captioning it with the heart eyes emoji. The two lovebirds were at a Texas A&M football game in matching gear. Her new boyfriend, Moore, also posted the same picture of the two on his Instagram. In his caption, he wrote, "James 1:17" which references a bible verse.
"Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning," reads the bible verse Moore referenced in his caption.
According to his Instagram profile, Moore is a former Texas A&M quarterback and lives in Austin, Texas.
As for Palin, this marks the first relationship she's publicly made official since she went through a divorce with her husband Dakota Meyer whom she shares two daughters with, Sailor Grace Meyer and Atlee Bay Meyer.
Palin gave birth to Sailor in December 2015 and welcomed her other baby girl in May 2017. She is also mother to a 10-year-old son, Tripp Johnston.
Earlier this year, the 29-year-old announced that she was leaving Teen Mom OG.
On Instagram she wrote: "Teen mom OG wasn't a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly - my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford. $ doesn't impress me, I don't entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction."