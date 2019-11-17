Shade alert!

Harry Styles pulled a Mariah Carey on his old One Direction band mate Zayn Malik while performing his monologue as host of NBC's Saturday Night Live. The latter had famously quit the pop group in early 2015. The band, consisting of remaining members Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, announced an infinite hiatus several months later. All five singers have concentrated on solo music careers in recent years.

"Now, I don't know if you've heard, but I'm not in a boy band anymore," Styles said in his monologue. "I'm in a man band now. I was in a band called One Direction. How crazy would it be if they were here tonight? Well, they're not here. How crazy would be if they were, though? I know. I love those guys. They're my brothers. Niall, Louis, Liam and uh...Ringo! Yeah, that's it."

Malik has not responded to Styles publicly.