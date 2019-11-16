All the single ladies, now put your hand up...

It's BravoCon weekend and the ladies of Vanderpump Rules ladies are spilling the tea on all things.

Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute sat down with E! News to talk about Kristen's latest book and about Scheanna's relationship.

In case you missed it, the Bravo star, Kristen, announced in October that she was teaming up with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days author Michele Alexander to write He's Making You Crazy. "It starts from my first kiss until kind of where I am at now—which is without a man—which is fine because I think I really need that to, like not be cheesy but [about] self-love. I'm really not going to find a person until I know myself really well as a 36-year-old adult... I don't need a boyfriend," Kristen explained.

Like any good friend, Scheana has Kristen's back.

"She's catching up to where I was in the last two years. So, I have passed the single torch on to her and I am just putting all those vibes out for her," Scheana said.