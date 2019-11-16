Let the wedding bells ring for these two lovebirds!

Bachelor in Paradise's Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour spoke to E! News at the 3rd annual #REVOLVEawards at Goya Studios in Hollywood, Calif. about moving in together, their wedding planning process and about who might make it on their wedding guest list.

When stopping by to chat with E! News during the #REVOLVEawards red carpet, the two gave a little insight into their current relationship status. While Hannah and Dylan aren't officially moved in together and going back and forth from San Diego to Los Angeles, "the plan in the future is to obviously move in together." But first, the couple is focusing on work and each other.

"Then we'll figure it out," Dylan said.

The two got in engaged during the season 6 finale of BiP this summer and have started to discuss what they'd want their wedding day to look like.

"We talked about it and everything [but] we don't have a date or anything, so we're just doing us," Hannah told E! News. "We have an engagement party in the works but we don't know a lot of details, it's a surprise."