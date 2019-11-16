Happy anniversary, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian!
The 38-year-old tennis star and the 36-year-old Reddit co-founder are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Saturday. Williams posted on her Instagram page a sweet tribute to her husband, with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
She shared a slideshow showing photos of some of the family's happy moments together over the years, including pics of them on vacation. They recently visited the Maldives.
"2 years and counting happy anniversary my love @alexisohanian," Serena wrote.
She also shared a photo of her and Alexis at their wedding, writing, "2 years and counting.... @alexisohanian is still putting up with me."
Serena and Alexis tied the knot in a Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding in New Orleans in front of their daughter and other family, plus friends such as celebs like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Colton Haynes and Anna Wintour.
Relive the magic! See photos from Serena and Alexis' wedding:
Mel Barlow & Co. / Allan Zepeda / Brides.com
Just Married!
Serena and Alexis walk back up the aisle after exchanging vows in New Orleans. The wedding was attended by their friends and family, including 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympian.
Mel Barlow & Co. / Allan Zepeda / Brides.com
Sister Love
Serena, wearing an Alexander McQueen princess gown, poses with sister Venus Williams, who wore a custom Galia Lahav bridesmaid's dress.
Mel Barlow & Co. / Allan Zepeda / Brides.com
Be Our Guest
The wedding had a Beauty and the Beast theme.
Beetham/Prahl/Splash News
Kim Kardashian
After flying from Los Angeles, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star makes a quick change before arriving at the ceremony.
BACKGRID
Eva Longoria & Jose Bastion
Date night done right! The actress and her husband make one glamorous pair as they arrive for their close friends' wedding.
BACKGRID
Kelly Rowland & La La Anthony
Getting to a wedding isn't so easy when paparazzi are close by. Fortunately, these famous friends were right on time.
BACKGRID
Selita Ebanks
Since white is for the bride, this supermodel opts for bright colors on the special New Orleans evening.
Splash News
Anna Wintour
The editor-in-chief of Vogue wouldn't miss out on such a special day. After all, the bride and groom were previously profiled in the magazine.
LALO/BACKGRID
Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe
Put your hands together for this Hollywood power couple who show up in style.
LALO/BACKGRID
Caroline Wozniacki & David Lee
The newly engaged tennis player shows up with her main man for the special day.
LALO/BACKGRID
Colton Haynes
Peace, love and weddings! The Arrow star and newlywed is ready for a magical ceremony.
Instagram
LaLa Anthony, Ciara & Kelly Rowland
The three pose at the wedding.
