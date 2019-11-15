Dorinda, who was friends with several of the women before joining the show, said it was Ramona who got her to pick up the golden apple. "I begged you," Ramona said to Dorinda. "I said I need you." Dorinda had originally been around, popping up at parties, but never involved with the on-camera drama…until season seven. "I was fun to be an observer," Dorinda said. After the death of her husband, Dorinda said Ramona convinced her to try it out.

"I like the cameras and the cameras like me," Dorinda said. Where is the lie?

Cameras have followed these ladies as they've gotten married, divorced, trapped on a boat, had parasite-induced diarrhea, hidden flings with pirates and so much more.

"Gotta own it," Ramona said.