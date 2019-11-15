There's a new Housewife in the Big Apple. Leah McSweeney has joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City season 12. Bravo made it official at the first-ever BravoCon.

Back for another go are Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer.

Leah's involvement with the series was announced at a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Leah, who was rumored to be joining the cast after Bethenny Frankel announced her exit, is the founder and CEO of Married to the Mob, a fashion line. A veteran of Millionaire Matchmaker, Leah has also popped up on Love & Hip Hop: New York and several radio programs.