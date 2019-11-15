EXCLUSIVE!

Crisis on Infinite Earths Has Come to The Flash In First Promo

by Lauren Piester | Fri., 15 Nov. 2019 3:33 PM

The crisis isn't coming anymore, it's here!

The first promos for the upcoming five show crossover on the CW have arrived, and E! News has your first look at The Flash. The 15 second teaser shows Barry (Grant Gustin) coming face to face with Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson), also known as the Harbinger.

"He sent you here to get me, because the crisis is here?" Barry says, and Lyla nods. 

"Witness the end of existence," the promo reads, and if that's not the most ominous set of words we could possibly hear, we don't know what is. 

The promo also shows Barry comforting his wife Iris (Candice Patton), quoting his own song from the Flash's musical episode from two seasons ago. 

"I will be runnin' home to you," he says. And we sure hope so!

Crisis on Infinite Earths kicks off on Sunday, December 8 with Supergirl, then continues with Batwoman on Monday, December 9, and The Flash on December 10. After a break that already feels too long, it returns and concludes with Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, January 14. 

The massive crossover will also include characters from Black Lightning and will mark the return of Tyler Hoechlin and Tom Welling as Superman/Clark Kent, and it apparently also marks the deaths of Barry Allen and Oliver Queen. Allegedly. But that remains to be seen. 

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW. 

