Crisis on Infinite Earths Has Come to The Flash In First Promo

The crisis isn't coming anymore, it's here!

The first promos for the upcoming five show crossover on the CW have arrived, and E! News has your first look at The Flash. The 15 second teaser shows Barry (Grant Gustin) coming face to face with Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson), also known as the Harbinger.

"He sent you here to get me, because the crisis is here?" Barry says, and Lyla nods.

"Witness the end of existence," the promo reads, and if that's not the most ominous set of words we could possibly hear, we don't know what is.