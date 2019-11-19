by Jake Thompson | Tue., 19 Nov. 2019 6:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy 100th episode, What the Fashion! To commemorate the three-digit record-breaking episode, hosts Morgan Stewart and Justin Martindale discussed the latest, hot, new fashion trend: snakeskin! The bold alternative animal print to fan-favorite leopard print has been seen slithering its way on the red carpet as of late (watch the above video!)
A-listers have stepped out strutting their stuff in the popular design but we have one question on our minds: Can they snake it till they make it? "I love the shape of the pants and the top, I think it's perfectly showing enough midriff," Morgan raves of Hailee Steinfeld's Philosophy Di Lorenzo look. "I like that the top is sort of blousy and even the snake print on the boots is a little different from the pants."
Therefore, we've handpicked snakeskin clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories for you to put a classic twist on the fashion jungle and rock the underrepresented animal print. Our favorite? These faux cobra print ankle booties or this bucket bag that'll hold all your essentials in style.
Here are 15 of our favorites below.
This daytime midi shift dress with bold snake print is perfect for the office!
Strut your stuff in sleek style with these faux snakeskin booties in a seamless silhouette.
You'll look slither-y and sleek in this button down blouse in pink snake print.
Carry all your essentials in this fashion-forward bucket bag in brown snakeskin print.
Your new go-to dress is here! With a draped v-neck and wrapped waist detail, it's perfect for a date night!
Your favorite edgy looks made effortless with this trench coat made from luxe faux leather with an allover red snakeskin print.
Stay fresh and airy with this wide-cut sheer blouse in snakeskin print.
Dainty studs dotting the sole add subtle edge to this minimalist ankle boot finished with a clean-cut topline.
Keep things flirty and fun with this snakeskin bucket hat built from a classic cotton construction.
Showcase your legs in these faux leather leggings in red snakeskin print.
Cinch your favorite outfits together with this grained faux leather belt with a metal buckle detail.
Pull your swag together with this high-waisted pencil skirt in faux snakeskin leather.
This faux leather penny loafer with embossed snakeskin stands out when incorporated into your work wardrobe.
Sound the alarm in this snake print maxi dress made from a semi-sheer mesh in a curve-skimming fit.
This jacket's dramatic length is ideal for seasonal layering and a perfect pairing to any texture in your closet.
Subscribe to What the Fashion on Snapchat!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?