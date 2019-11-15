by Cydney Contreras | Fri., 15 Nov. 2019 1:20 PM
Hi Sisters!
James Charles is searching for the "best of the best" beauty influencers from the YouTube community for his new untitled limited competition series. He made the big announcement on his YouTube channel on Friday, telling fans that this is a dream that's been three years in the making. "Reality competition shows have always been a guilty pleasure of mine, and ever since I became a content creator on YouTube, it's been one of my biggest dreams to create my own," he said in a statement. "Beauty is such a major industry, and I've been lucky enough to grow a huge platform, but now I want to give back and share the knowledge I've gathered with others."
So what does the star expect from the potential contestants? Well, according to James, "Being a superstar influencer takes a whole lot more than just blending eyeshadow, and I can't wait to find out who has what it takes to make it to the top."
Of course, it wouldn't be a competition if there wasn't a prize to take home at the end of it all. The lucky beauty influencer who beats out five other contestants will walk away with $50,000 and a bunch of other products that James is not yet ready to reveal.
James also says that there will be a slew of celebrity guest judges on the four-episode series, but he and YouTube originals appear to be keeping that a secret until the show premieres in spring 2020.
For anyone who thinks they have what it takes and wishes to apply, you can find all the requirements under the description for the above video. For those who don't want to be on the show, but want to participate, check out the hashtag #jamescharlescasting on YouTube to see who's applying and chime in on the casting process.
With just months away until the premiere, James said, "Producing my own show for YouTube is going to be a crazy challenge but I'm so ready... and hopefully the beauty community is too."
