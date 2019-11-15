Breaking Down Jeffree Star's Social Media Empire By the Insane Numbers

How do you build an $18 million dollar empire? You start with an $18 liquid lipstick, of course.

Since starting his wildly popular YouTube channel in 2006, Jeffree Star has become a superstar, becoming one of the platform's highest-earning creators, bringing in $18 million alone in 2018. But Jeffree's business goes far beyond creating videos for his legions of devoted fans.

After founding Jeffree Star Cosmetics in 2014, Jeffree's beauty empire has only grown...as has his popularity on social media, becoming one of the most successful influencers since content creators became the new A-list. And he's got the lavish lifestyle to prove it, which he is more than happy to share with his followers on his various social media platforms.

But just how massive (and expensive) is the empire Jeffree (whose real name is Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr.) has built? Well, let's just say that the 34-year-old beauty guru's handbag collection has more security detail than most banks.