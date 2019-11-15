Big Sean Says He Made Jhené Aiko Climax 9 Times in One Day

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have reunited...for a new song.

The artists, who dated for about two years before going their separate ways, have now collaborated on Aiko's new song, "None of Your Concern." In the lyrics to the track, the singers appear to be reflecting on their relationship and the aftermath of their split. The duo also worked together on the track's music video, released on Friday.

"I've been contemplatin', meditatin'/Should've waited, should've never dated," Aiko sings in the opening of the track. "You seem irritated, baby, why you never say it?/Isn't this worth saving?"

"I've been hearin' things and seeing things and so it seems you movin' on from me/Of course you on the scene with little miss thing, and trust me she really don't want beef," Aiko later sings. "That's besides the point, I'm disappointed as a homie, what is it you see?/I want better for you movin' forward, what's better for you than me?"