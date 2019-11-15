There's only one way to kick off BravoCon, the network's first convention dedicated to all of reality shows and the fans who love them, and that's with original cast members of The Real Housewives. Andy Cohen moderated an OG Real Housewives panel with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kim Richards and Adrienne Maloof, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Caroline Manzo, The Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Jeana Keough from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

All of the stars were original cast members of their respective shows, and some said they still watch. Jill, Adrienne and Jeana said they keep up, Kim Richards watches occasionally—and has filmed for the new season a bit—but Kim Zolciak-Biermann said she only watches if she catches her daughter Brielle watching.