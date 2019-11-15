How Celine Dion Found the Courage to Come Back After Total Tragedy

"I needed to prove to my family, my friends, the business people, the industry, the fans…That I can sing and continue on and not have only a hit but a career," she told CBS This Morning's Gayle King this month about her desire to not only return to work, but, for the first time, take control in a way that she never quite had before. "I've been so much involved, not only in my album but into the production of this show. I say what I like, I have ideas. They can be tacky, wrong. I'm not asking to be right. I'm just asking to be heard," she said, adding that, before Rene's passing, she didn't want to be in the meetings.

"I just wanted to sing the best way that I could and that's it. Basta! You do your job. But now René is not—" she continued, as Gayle helped finish her sentence.

"—taking care of that," the morning show host said. "But you do seem very much in control and in charge."

Celine continued, "It's just the fact that I can be in the team of production and express my ideas… And that gives me a lot of, like, well, if that idea turned out into something super amazing, I'm not just a singer."

That's not to say it's been easy, however.