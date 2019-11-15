Charlize Theron Knows People Describe Her as "Cold" and a "Bitch"

Charlize Theron says she's "built a career" on playing people that audiences "don't like."

The actress, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in 2003's Monster, is opening up about her career in Variety's latest Actors on Actors interview with Adam Driver. Next month, Theron returns to the big screen in her portrayal of Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, which centers on the allegations involving Roger Ailes at Fox News.

"Megyn Kelly...she can be incredibly polarizing. There are things about her that live in the extreme. People either love her or they hate her," Theron tells Driver. "And she makes no excuses for that...There's a part of her that is so amplified — she comes across really abrasive sometimes, and somewhat aggressive and cold. All of these things that are not necessarily qualities that make you want to hug a person."

Theron adds, "But I would be lying if I didn't say that I can relate to being a woman on a different degree, experiencing those same thoughts about me."