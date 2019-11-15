Lilly Singh is officially the best wedding guest.

On Thursday, the A Little Late with Lilly Singh host stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed the special part she played in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' December 2018 wedding. The YouTuber had the honors of leading the Haldi ceremony, an Indian pre-wedding ritual that involves applying a turmeric paste on the couple's face and hands to bless them before their big day, at their couple's puja ceremony in Mumbai.

After breaking down the tradition for host James Corden, Lilly said that Priyanka wanted her to pile on the turmeric for Nick. "The thing here is that you're supposed to really give the brother-in-law a rough time," she explained. "So, I went to Priyanka and I said, like, ‘Can I go to town on this?' And she said, ‘Destroy him.'"

With her pal's blessing, Lilly did just that. "So, I ripped his shirt open," she continued. "Put my hand all the way down, definitely ripped out some of his nipple hair, like, for sure. And I went to town with the turmeric."