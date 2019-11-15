Lena Waithe Reveals She Secretly Married Her Longtime Love

Wedding bells are ringing for Lena Waithe!

On Friday, the Emmy winner revealed that she secretly married her longtime love Alana Mayo during her visit on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Sitting down with guest host John Legend, Lena opened up to the newly-crowned Sexiest Man Alive about their decision to keep their wedding private.

"We snuck and did it, you know," she told the "All Of Me" singer, showing off her wedding ring. "We didn't make any announcements or a big…We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse. Got married right in front of [late gay rights activist and politician] Harvey Milk's bust. [It was] her idea, as all good things are. And she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there.' And I said, ‘Cool, I'm down."

Reflecting on the significance that San Francisco City Hall and Milk's monument represent to the LGBTQ+ community, Lena said that the importance of the moment did not go unnoticed.