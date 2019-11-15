Don't be fooled by the rocks that he's got!

On Thursday, Jimmy Fallon took Alex Rodriguez back to the ballgame with a baseball-themed segment of "Teleprompter Tango" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. For the fan-favorite sketch, the late night host and the former MLB superstar portrayed sportscasters and read never-before-seen lines from a teleprompter on air—one of which included a hilarious reference to A-Rod's fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

"We actually had the chance to work together recently," Jimmy teased before heading to the broadcast booth. "We called a baseball game together and it was a lot of fun. But the teleprompter operator was kind of a loose cannon. He would put lines into the teleprompter that we had never seen before, so we'd end up reading things for the first time live on air. It was a little nerve-wracking, but I think we handled it all right."

Donning headsets and aviator-framed glasses, the duo sat behind a messy desk filled with baseball memorabilia and delivered their lines. A-Rod kicked things off with an awkward intro. "I'm Alex Rodriguez," the newly-engaged star said into the camera. "And you can call me Little Cutie."