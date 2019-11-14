As things started to look bad, Meredith had it with being judged by the guy who killed her husband. She confronted him, and he called a recess, then immediately fell backwards and started seizing.

Back at the hospital, Amelia discovered he needed brain surgery, and she passed it off to Tom. The guy later died during surgery.

The rest of the panel tried to postpone, until Alex showed up with a whole army of people whose lives Meredith had saved, as well as a pile of letters from people including Callie Torres, Arizona Robbins, and Cristina Yang.

It worked, and the panel decided to drop the entire thing and allow Meredith to keep her license. Bailey then gave her her job back, and Mer is finally a doctor again.

But then DeLuca came over to talk after the whole thing was over, and he told Mer he's worried that she does not respect him the way she respected Derek, and asked her to figure out what she wanted and if he was a part of it.