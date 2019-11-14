Kang Daniel Teases New Digital Single Dropping Next Week

If you're a DANITY, this piece of news will definitely brighten up your day: K-pop star Kang Daniel has just dropped a mysterious new teaser that promises a new single!

The news was released on the star's official Twitter account.

"KANGDANIEL 2019.11.25 6PM," the caption read, along with the hashtag "#COMINGSOON"

The striking teaser image that accompanied the post was in tones of red, with a single metal ball placed in the centre — a hint for his new song, perhaps, considering his debut album, Color On Me, carried the artist's intention to "captivate many people with my unique colours", as he said at the time.