Kang Daniel Teases New Digital Single Dropping Next Week

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 14 Nov. 2019 5:29 PM
If you're a DANITY, this piece of news will definitely brighten up your day: K-pop star Kang Daniel has just dropped a mysterious new teaser that promises a new single!
The news was released on the star's official Twitter account.
"KANGDANIEL 2019.11.25 6PM," the caption read, along with the hashtag "#COMINGSOON"
The striking teaser image that accompanied the post was in tones of red, with a single metal ball placed in the centre — a hint for his new song, perhaps, considering his debut album, Color On Me, carried the artist's intention to "captivate many people with my unique colours", as he said at the time.
Fans have already excitedly shown their support for the singer's new release, with many noting the "sexy" concept visual.
One fan commented, "So excited..sexy concept, can't wait..."
Another said, "WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS! KING DANIEL IS COMING".
So excited..sexy concept, can't wait...love you Daniel ❤❤❤💕😍😍#MAMAVOTE #kangdaniel @danielk_konnect pic.twitter.com/nRKxhXlplH— Nochesolta👼Daniel💙Danity👼 (@nochesolta) November 12, 2019
WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS! KING DANIEL IS COMING pic.twitter.com/mM7fh1awZJ— ᴘᴇᴀᴄʜ녤ᴷ (@god_kang_daniel) November 12, 2019
Earlier this year, the former Wanna One member made a strong debut as a solo artist. His album Color On Me reportedly sold 342,218 copies in one day, setting a brand new record in South Korea for the most album sales in 24 hours by a solo artist.
The title track "What Are You Up To" has since garnered over 17 million views on YouTube, so the latest release is highly anticipated, to say the least.
After a lengthy legal battle with his former management agency LM Entertainment, the Korean crooner also set up his own agency, KONNECT Entertainment, to manage his career.
Since his solo debut, he has visited several countries to connect with his fans, including Singapore, where he sat down with E! Asia for an interview.
Keep your eyes (and ears) peeled for 25 November, 6pm KST!
