Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
It's time to get on your feet for Latin music's biggest night!
The 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will be celebrating everything from pop, rock to urban music tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
With three-time Latin Grammy winner Ricky Martin joining actresses Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega as co-hosts for the night, we already know it's going to be a real fiesta.
Tonight's Latin Grammys are also set to be bigger than ever, bringing stars like Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ozuna and Luis Fonsi to perform their nominated hits on stage. And as if that wasn't enough, the show is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a 20-artist opening performance honoring the legacy of Latin music.
But before we get to the ceremony, we have to talk about all the fire looks hitting tonight's red carpet.
Check out the night's best looks below and tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Univision to dance the night away!
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Lauren Jauregui
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Juanes
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Lali
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Emilio Estefan
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Thalía
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Bad Bunny
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Cami
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Miguel
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Alessia Cara
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Malillany Marin
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Luis Fonsi
John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS
Patricia Manterola
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
Darell
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
Nella
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
William Levy
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
iLe
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Prince Royce
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Anitta
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Ximena Sariñana
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Alejandra Espinoza
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
Ozuna
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Clarissa Molina
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
Casper Smart
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Chesca
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Victoria Kuhne
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Sofia Carson
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
Rosalia
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Ricky Martin
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Paz Vega
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Roselyn Sánchez
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Lena Burke
John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS
Natalia Jimenez
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Mon Laferte
John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS
Marie Monti
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Olga Tañon
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Camilo
John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS
Dayanara Torres