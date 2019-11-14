Go Inside Katie Holmes’ $4.6 Million Calabasas Home

It's time to clean house!

Actress Katie Holmes is packing up her bags and saying goodbye to Calabasas, or so it seems. The Dawson's Creek star just put her gorgeous LA area mansion on the market for a sweet $4.625 million. The actress previously bought the home in 2014 for $3.795 million, as reported by The Los Angeles Times.

The Calabasas retreat comes complete with all the modern amenities one could only dream of. The home is tucked away in the guard-gated Oaks community on a half-acre of land, plus comes with a swimming pool, a sunken fire pit and a basketball half-court.

Not only does the home include more than 6,000 square feet of interior, but it also comes with a library/loft above the entryway. In case you're not already jealous, Katie's former place boasts a master suite that expands to include a sitting room and a sun deck. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in all.