Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie's Latest Bikini Photos Will Cure Your Winter Blues

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 14 Nov. 2019 2:37 PM

Kylie Jenner

Girls' trip! As temperatures continue to drop in the States, Kylie Jenner is heating up Instagram with photos from her tropical vacation.

E! News has learned that the beauty mogul and her closest pals have traveled to Turks and Caicos for some fun in the sun. On Thursday, the Keeping Up With Kardashians star and her BFFs took to social media to share a series of bikini photos from their trip. In one post, Kylie can be seen striking a pose in her red hot swimwear.

"happy place," Kylie captioned the series of pics, which show palm trees in the background.

After seeing the gorgeous photos of her sister, Khloe Kardashian commented, "She strikes again."

Kylie's bestie Sofia Richie also posted several pictures from the tip on Thursday. In the social media snaps, Scott Disick's leading lady models a white cut-out bathing suit.

"Heaven," Sofia wrote alongside the Instagram photos.

The duo's close pals Anastasia Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer have also posted gorgeous pics from the idyllic location.

Turks and Caicos appears to be one of Kylie's fave travel locations, considering she was just there earlier this year. Back in May, the E! star went on a getaway to the tropical location with sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

"They had a very relaxing stay," a source told E! News at the time. "It's a beautiful white sand beach and they had it all to themselves. Kourtney and Khloe made sand castles and dipped their toes in the ocean."

After seeing these pictures, it's no wonder Kylie would call it her "happy place."

