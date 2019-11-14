Mo'Nique Sues Netflix for Race and Gender Discrimination

Mo'Nique has begun a legal battle with Netflix, accusing the company of race and sex discrimination by allegedly low balling her on an offer to produce a comedy special.

In 2018, the 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress and comedienne posted on Instagram a video of herself calling for boycott of Netflix for "gender bias" and "color bias." She claimed the company offered $500,000 to record a comedy special, which she said was a much smaller sum than it had offered other comics like Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. On Thursday, Mo'Nique sued Netflix over her claims.

The company said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: "We care deeply about inclusion, equity, and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously. We believe our opening offer to Mo'Nique was fair—which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit."

In her suit, Mo'Nique claims that "he offer Netflix made her "wreaked of discrimination; it perpetuated the pay gap suffered by Black women."

"Mo'Nique objected to Netflix's discriminatory pay offer, pointed out how it was discriminatory and asked Netflix to do the right thing by negotiating fair pay with her.," the suit states. "In response, Netflix did the opposite. It dug its heels in the ground, refused to negotiate fairly and stood behind its discriminatory offer."