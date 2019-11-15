We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's about to be a holly, jolly Christmas for this Married at First Sight couple.

While AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen may have found love in a unique fashion, holidays for this beloved duo is totally traditional. Like so many Americans, they are ready to step away from the 9 to 5 grind and enjoy family time.

"This holiday season, I'm most looking forward to taking a long break from work to spend quality time with family," Stephanie shared with E! News exclusively. "Especially my adorable little nephews and my new in-laws! Love that my family has expanded!"

AJ couldn't help but agree when he joined his wife in planning out a clever, unique and relatable holiday gift guide exclusively for E! News.

As fans eagerly wait for a new season of MAFS with new couples in January 2020, perhaps a little shopping is in order.