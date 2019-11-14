by Jess Cohen | Thu., 14 Nov. 2019 11:48 AM
What's really going on between Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten?
Though the Bachelorette star has denied dating her Dancing With the Stars partner, on multiple occasions, the duo continues to fuel romance rumors. On Wednesday night, Hannah took Alan as her date to the 2019 CMA Awards, raising even more eyebrows. During their interview with E! News' Carissa Culiner on the award show red carpet, Alan held Hannah close as she answered questions.
"We took a little break from semi-final rehearsal today," Hannah wrote on Instagram alongside a red carpet photo of her and Alan. "So excited to be celebrating music's biggest night @cma."
Alan also shared the same picture with his followers, writing, "We had rehearsals at 6:30am today! Now a little @cma to celebrate!"
Since Hannah brought Alan as her date to the ceremony, many fans couldn't help but wonder if the on-screen duo had actually become an off-screen couple.
However, it was just days ago that Hannah assured E! News that she and Alan are just friends.
"I think our fans should focus on helping get a Mirrorball Trophy and that would just make us both very happy, if they want our happiness," the Alabama native told E! News. "We have a great time together, we definitely have created a lasting friendship."
As Hannah explained, she and Alan are both focused on doing their best on the dance floor.
John Shearer/WireImage
It was just weeks ago that Hannah also shut down relationship speculation while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"I've barely have time to get paper towels," Hannah told stand-in host Justin Hartley. "I don't have time to date right now...I tried that. I actually dated 30 guys at one time. I don't know if you know this or not. I spent a whole year of my life trying to date and it still didn't work out."
"No! I'm not [dating him]...We're great friends," Hannah said of Alan. "He kind of has to be my best friend, so I make him be."
"It has been an amazing experience," she added. "But, like I said, I have just been—trauma from dating, so we're not going to do that right now. We're gonna dance."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?