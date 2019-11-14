Ciara to Host 2019 American Music Awards

Ciara is one, two stepping up to host the 2019 American Music Awards!

On Thursday, dick clark productions and ABC announced that the singer will be hosting the the 47th annual AMAs on Nov. 24, promising an evening of incredible music and unforgettable performances. Ciara is no stranger to the AMAs stage. Back in 2018, the two-time AMAs nominee delivered an electric performance of her hit songs "Level Up" and "Dose," marking the R&B singer's first AMAs performance since 2005.

In addition to naming its 2019 host, the AMAs also revealed that another performer has been added to the show's star-studded line-up. Kesha will be taking the AMAs stage alongside Big Freedia to perform their new single "Raising Hell." This will be the "Praying" singer's first time back on the AMAs stage since 2013, where she performed her duet "Timber" with Pitbull.

Other 2019 AMAs performers include Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain, who will be performing a medley of her greatest hits.