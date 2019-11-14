Birthday celebrations were in order on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Host Jimmy Kimmel turned 52 on Nov. 13, and to help him commemorate the special occasion, country star Maren Morris performed a song she wrote just for him! Naturally, she slayed the performance, but the song itself was, er, well, let's just say the lyrics sounded a bit familiar.

Morris started the song off with, "James Christian Kimmel, born Nov. 13 1967, is an American television host and producer!"

Sitting on the floor and wearing a birthday hat, it didn't take long for the host to start questioning where these lyrics were coming from. "I'm sorry to interrupt, but the song sounds kind of..." he said, before the "Girl" singer interjected, "Awesome?"

"Uh, yeah," the skeptical Kimmel responded. "But also though, it a little bit sounds like you're just reading my Wikipedia page."

The hilarious birthday tribute aired the same night Morris attended the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, so naturally, the segment was filmed before Kimmel's actual birthday. (That explains why her hair is blonde instead of her current brunette look.)