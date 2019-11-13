It's a Big Little Lies reunion tonight at the 2019 CMA Awards.

Celeste and Madeline are spending some time away from Monterey and celebrating country music's biggest night in Tennessee. If only, right?

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman were spotted sitting together at the CMAs and in the sweet BLL reunion caught on camera, the two actresses can be seen smiling and holding each other's hands. Although we would have definitely loved to see the rest of the BLL crew there, we love to see these two having a fun girl's night out at the CMA Awards tonight!

Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravtiz, where are y'all at though? The night doesn't have to end by those infamous stairs... if you know what we mean.

This isn't the first time Reese and Nicole have been spotted in recent days. The two were also all smiles on Monday when pictured together at the For Your Consideration event for BLL.