Jill Zarin's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Yes, Hanukkah is happening late this year, but that doesn't mean you should slouch on your gift-shopping! To get you started, we've enlisted the help of the one and only Jill Zarin, a woman who knows a thing or two about selecting standout presents. "When picking a gift, I really try to think about what that person likes or wants," the Real Housewives of New York City star shares. "Something thoughtful is worth a lot more than something from Chanel. Well, anything from Chanel is great."

"Let's be real: Hanukkah is all about the gifts. But it's about getting the right gift," Jill says. "Up until your children move out of the house, I think kids should get a gift every night for eight nights. After that, they probably prefer one larger gift."

As for holiday entertaining? "Someone in the family really needs to have a Hanukkah party," Jill notes. "You have to have a menorah and, personally, for me, you also need potato latkes like the kind my grandma used to make. Bobby used to say they were like potato knishes. That's what they should be! And you have to have chocolate gelt and you have to play dreidel."

Jill offers eight thoughtful gift ideas—one for each night of Hanukkah—and we added one more special must-have below.