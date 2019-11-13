Pretty in pink!

Miranda Lambert showed up to the 2019 CMA Awards alongside her hubby Brendan McLoughlin. The pair was absolutely glowing as they posed for pics on the red carpet of country music's biggest night. Miranda stunned in a Tony Ward SS20 RTW floor length hot pink gown with a sleek and sexy slit to show off her toned legs. Brandon opted for a classic tuxedo for the evening. Plus, the police officer was wearing bullet cuff links to represent his roots.

"It's all in the details," Miranda posted on Instagram to show off Brendan's custom cuffs. "Bullet cuff links on point." These two know how to rock a red carpet! Miranda is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, and her hubby was by her side to show his support for the country powerhouse.

It seems only fitting that the two would attend together considering the pair first met at an event for Miranda's music.