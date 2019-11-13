Carrie Underwood, Hannah Brown and More Stars Who Made the Best Dressed List at the 2019 CMAs

Tonight, celebrities are bringing fairy-tale fantasy to the red carpet.

Country music's biggest stars are pulling out all of the fashion stops for the 2019 CMA Awards. From blinding beaded embellishments to larger-than-life ballgowns, this year's attendees didn't disappoint in the style or beauty department.

In fact, jaws hit the floor when Hannah Brown graced the red carpet wearing a dazzling white design that looked straight out of a fairy-tale. The reality TV personality's angelic ballgown, by Atelier Zuhra, certainly made a statement, as it enveloped the entire red carpet. Her red-hot lipstick color, eye-catching stud earrings and slick-straight hair tied her effortlessly elegant look together.

Moreover, Maren Morris brought the wow factor to awards ceremony with her over-the-top dress. Everything from the extreme front cut-out to the dramatic puffed sleeves to the vibrant baby blue color was certainly one to remember.

Billowing ballgowns weren't the only fashion pieces to leave people in awe.

Mickey Guyton slipped into a fierce bright-orange jumpsuit that was nothing short of basique! Plus, her soft-glam makeup and equally vibrant accessories added a fun splash of color. Additionally, country royalty Carrie Underwood brought showgirl vibes to the ceremony with her sheer gown that was bedazzled from head-to-toe.

With so many otherworldly designs hitting the red carpet, we've only scratched the surface here. Take a look at the best dressed celebrities in our gallery below!

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

The "Slow Burn" songstress shuts down the awards ceremony with her gasp-worthy Valentino design. The feathers and multicolored jewels have us drooling.

Sheryl Crow, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Sheryl Crow

One word: WOW! Sheryl came to slay the red carpet with her jewel-adorned long-sleeve gown.

Kristin Chenoweth, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Kristin Chenoweth

Perfectly pink! The legendary actress makes an entrance with her dazzling pink asymmetrical dress. The ruffled tulle details and floral prints really zhuzh it up.

Hannah Brown, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Hannah Brown

A vision in white! The Bachelorette star looks straight out of a fairy-tale with her enchanting ballgown by Atelier Zuhra that envelopes the red carpet with its enormous skirt.

Reba McEntire, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Reba McEntire

The legendary country singer brings the glitz and the glamour to the red carpet with her sparkly black dress.

Nicole Kidman, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Nicole Kidman

The Big Little Lies actress came to slay with her shimmery long-sleeve gown by Versace, that has an explosion of florals and fringe.

Maren Morris, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Maren Morris

Royal blues! "The Middle" songstress goes for a bright and bold ensemble by Honayda for the star-studded ceremony. What's more? She playfully pays homage to her unborn son by wearing a baby blue ballgown.

Jennifer Nettles, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Jennifer Nettles

Making a statement! The Sugarland singer turns heads and stops traffic with her bold pantsuit, which features a hot pink cape that demands for "equal pay." 

AJ McLean, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

AJ McLean

Hot as blue blazes! The Backstreet Boys member gives attendees a run for their money with his dapper blue plaid suit and brown suede hat.

Mickey Guyton, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Mickey Guyton

Guyton adds a splash of color with her vibrant orange jumpsuit. The attachable skirt and beaded corset-like top are a chef's kiss!

Gigi Hadid, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Gigi Hadid

The 24-year-old supermodel's chic slip dress by Helmut Lang is all the proof we need to wear something simple and modern.

Halsey, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Halsey

Halsey brings whimsy and romance to the red carpet with her rose-adorned ballgown by Nedo.

Ingrid Andress, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Ingrid Andress

Ingrid is feeling "Lady Like!" The 28-year-old singer skips the typical gown for something more edgy and chic!

Karen Fairchild, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jimmie Allen

We're swooning over this cape moment! Allen brings the drama to the star-studded ceremony with her animal-print gown and cape-sleeves.

Reese Witherspoon, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies actress stuns in a little black dress by Saint Laurent. It may be simple but it's oh-so-elegant.

Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Chris Lane

Lane goes for something more fun, donning a patterned-blue suit on the red carpet.

Carly Pearce, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Carly Pearce

The 29-year-old singer brings daring and dazzling fashion to the 2019 CMAs with her silver-metallic gown.

Laine Hardy, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Laine Hardy

Hardy takes fans to another planet with his out-of-this world blazer!

Miranda Lambert, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Miranda Lambert

The 36-year-old country singer is looking pretty in pink with her fun and flirty Tony Ward dress at the 2019 CMAs.

Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Carrie Underwood

It's showtime for Underwood, who oozes with glamour in a nude sheer dress by Elie Madi that's bedazzled with golden jewels all over.

Danielle Bradbury, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Danielle Bradbery

A lady in red! The "Sway" songstress brings the heat to the awards show with her red hot, hot, hot gown!

Michael Ray, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Michael Ray

The 31-year-old star leaves the boring suit at home and opts for something with more pizzazz.

