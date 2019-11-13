Hannah Brown Is the Belle of the Ball at 2019 CMA Awards

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., 13 Nov. 2019 3:13 PM

Hannah Brown, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The only thing she's missing is a glass slipper! 

Hannah Brown showed up to the 2019 CMA Awards ready to make an entrance. The Bachelorette star arrived wearing a stunning floor length white gown that could only be described as straight out of a fairytale. The proud Alabama former pageant queen is becoming a consistent staple on red carpets and we can definitely see why. 

The brunette beauty knows how to work a carpet, and she's done it twice this week. On Sunday night, Hannah arrived to the 2019 People's Choice Awards looking gorgeous in a sweet and sexy red ensemble. The night was also momentous seeing as it marked her first ever PCAs win for Competition Contestant

"Everyone has supported and loved me through this crazy, amazing year," she shared in her winning speech. "Like, how is this happening to me? I was just a girl from Alabama, but thank you for allowing me to be that girl from Alabama and to shine my light."

Hannah also had a bit of an awkward moment during the show when she was seated next to her exes Tyler Cameron and Colton Underwood. "We all actually like sparked a campfire and just all sang and had s'mores," she joked after the event. "At this point, I'm so used to sharing way too much of my personal life on television, so of course this is how this would be. But it's amazing, and I think everybody is...we're all so supportive of each other."

She's clearly not up for any nominations at the CMA Awards, but that didn't stop her from looking like a true winner! 

