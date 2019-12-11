This $40 (or Less) Lace Dress Has 2,100+ 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

by Katherine Riley | Wed., 11 Dec. 2019 8:00 AM
As you probably know by now, we love a good Amazon fashion find. From pleated midi skirts to cozy sweater dresses to faux leather moto jackets, the retail giant has really stepped up their affordable style game. Our latest wardrobe must-have? Missmay's Vintage Floral Lace Cocktail Party Dress, which is simply holiday party-perfect. In addition to upcoming festive fêtes, we'll be wearing this sweet swing dress to winter weddings and other formal events. Some savvy shoppers are even using it as a bridesmaids dress, which if pretty brilliant if you ask us.
Did we mention it's only $43 (or less)?
This elegant long-sleeve lace dress is available in three necklines—off-the-shoulder, V-neck and round-neck—six colors and sizes X-Small through XX-Large. It's fully lined with some stretch in the bodice to hug your curves, and the fit-and-flare cut is flattering on all figures.
Reviewers of all sizes are raving about this classicly chic cocktail dress, along with sharing their stunning photos on Amazon. "I read EVERY review before purchasing this dress. I needed it for my engagement pictures, so I took a big risk considering I needed it only a couple of days later," one customer confesses, adding, "I am SOO pleased. Most reviews said it runs big so I got a SMALL and it was PERFECT. I typically wear a medium. Absolutely gorgeous dress!!!"
"This dress is beautiful!" shares another happy shopper. "It was form fitting with the perfect amount of stretch. The lace is super soft, and there are awesome rubber borders around the shoulder area to keep it from slipping. The color is true to the photo, dark blue. I would even consider buying this in a different color!"
Read more real-women reviews and shop the full line of Missmay Vintage Floral Lace Cocktail Party Dresses on Amazon.
