20+ Magical Frozen 2 Gifts for Any Princess in Your Life

by Cassie Esparza | Wed., 13 Nov. 2019 1:26 PM
The long-awaited arrival of Disney's Frozen 2 is bringing more hit songs, exciting adventures and a whole lot of gifts to shop for!
As Queen Elsa, Princess Anna and company make their way back to the big screen, some of our favorite retailers—Target and Saks Fifth Avenue just to name a few—have released exclusive collections inspired by the blockbuster film. These lines have everything from pajamas, toys, converse and winter jackets.
With the film's premiere just a week away (November 22nd!), there's not much time left to get the princess in your life merched out for the theatre!
So before you buy your tickets, which are on sale now, check out our favorite picks from these Frozen-frenzy collections and get shopping for both the premiere and upcoming holiday season!
There's no better gift than a comfy set of pajamas and this Queen Elsa set from Hanna Andersson is absolutely beautiful! If you have two Frozen loving kids, match them with these Anna or Olaf ones!
This two-piece bottle and food set is the perfect addition to your kid's lunch set! They'll be super excited to bring along their new Frozen merch to school every day.
The best shoes for a Frozen fan to walk in are these Elsa Converse. The white and cool-blue tones will match with any winter outfit and make them want to never take them off!
These Anna and Elsa dolls are fashionable and ready to play! Let your little one imagine their own Frozen adventure with these adorable companions.
Board games are always a hit over the holidays, and this Frantic Forest game is no exception! Let the coolest snowman around guide the fun and play away!
The perfect addition to an already comfy bed is this warm hug loving snowman! He'll make a great snuggle buddy for those cold winter nights.
The holidays bring some great memories, and what better way to capture them than with this Frozen 2 polariod camera? This Fujifilm camera comes fully equipped for portraits and selfies to capture every joyful moment at its best!
Monopoly never gets old, and this Frozen 2 special edition will be a hit after the movie hits theaters later this month.
This tumbler made for both hot and cold drinks is the perfect way to show off your excitement for the Disney film. The rest of Tervis' Frozen collection features different designs with the film's iconic characters.
Olaf might love warm hugs, but you can stay cool with this crewneck cut-out print sweatshirt perfect for the not-so-cool days of the season!
You can never have enough warm jackets for winter, and this white fuzzy Olaf hoodie is a must-have! Rock it with your favorite pair of leggings for a comfy everyday outfit!
Show off your love for everyone's favorite snowman with this adorable mini-backpack! The size is perfect too for everyday use.
Scrunchies are the best way to finish an up-do or messy bun. These Frozen-inspired colors and prints will add an extra spark of personality to any outfit!
You can never have enough hair ties, and these spiral ponytailers will pair with any cool winter outfit.
If you want to venture outdoors and keep warm this winter, there's nothing better than this Anna-inspired down cape! You'll feel like your favorite princess as soon as you step out the door. The coats launch November 15
With the cold winter months coming up, your favorite furry friend's gotta keep warm as well. This adorable Elsa-inspired jumper will have them looking stylish all season long!
If you're into sequins, look no further than this Olaf backpack for your winter endeavors. His silly smile will make for a wonderful traveling companion and keep all your belongings safe.
Gift a little one this Frozen create & color set to keep them entertained as you prep for the holidays! They'll be able to carry and share the fun with their friends.
Let your favorite princess start every morning by getting ready with this Frozen mirror. The Elsa-inspired vanity plays two songs and includes seven accessories for them to play with!
There's nothing like a jigsaw puzzle for the holidays, and this Frozen one is perfect for the little ones!
With the season's travels coming up, your little one will love this Elsa-inspired headphones. They can rock them on the plane, car or even at home when listening to the new movie's soundtrack!
If your little one's been singing "Let It Go" since the last Frozen movie come out, this Karaoke machine will make a perfect Christmas gift and let their talent shine!
Start your little one's morning by treating them to this delicious Frozen cereal. If they love the movie, they'll be sure to want to sit down for breakfast!
Ride in style with this kids bike, which features include swirling snow patterns on the tires and grips and a decorated Frozen throne.
Looking for some deals this holiday season! See all the sales hitting Black Friday later this month.
