Kehlani is breaking her silence on the cheating scandal involving her boyfriend YG.

Two weeks ago, the rapper was caught on camera kissing another woman outside Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. After the footage was published online, YG's team released a statement on his behalf, saying that star had gotten "carried away."

"He was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting #Kehlani," YG's team told The Shade Room in late October. "He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away."

Now, Kehlani is responding to her beau's actions in a just-released song, "You Know Wassup."

"It's been a day, we ain't spoken/All of me feels frozen, how could you let it go like that?" Kehlani sings on track, which she dropped on SoundCloud late Tuesday. "How come it always goes like that? Wondering where I mess up at/Always go through it, always go through this."