Riverdale's got some family business to deal with tonight.

Now that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermione (Marisol Nichols) are out of prison and Veronica (Camila Mendes) has met her shady half-sister, the Lodge family is about to have a sit down to figure out what to do next.

Hiram, of all people, declares that it's time for no more secrets and no more lies, but yes to more rum. Apparently, according to his secret new daughter, his passion is rum! Who knew?

Hiram also reveals that Hermosa (his secret daughter's name) is sticking around, and maybe she could work at Le Bonne Nuit alongside Veronica?

We'll give you one guess as to how Veronica feels about that idea. Watch the clip above!