Who's more excited about Harry Styles pulling double duty on Saturday Night Live: Us or him?

In a new promo for the Saturday, Nov. 16 show, Styles and Kenan Thompson discuss the singer's big return…and get into some sweater-weather hijinks!

"I'm very, very excited to be back at SNL. I'm going to be some characters; I'm going to sing. I'm pretty much down for anything," Styles says. And that anything includes "enjoying the magic of fall" with the Emmy nominee. "What do you have in mind? Hot cider and big scarves?" Styles asks.

Nope, it's a magical pile of leaves in the middle of SNL's Studio 8H!