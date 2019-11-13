Hailey and Justin Bieber's Burger Date Night Will Have You Drooling

"I saw Patti and Justin along with Hailey and her parents sitting at their table for a bit, but Justin was acting a bit like a as a host," the insider shares, adding that Justin also got up to mingle with fellow guests at the restaurant. "The place was packed out, and everyone seemed to be having a really good time."

According to a second insider, "Justin and Hailey were inseparable the entire night."

"He was holding her when she was cold and they had several PDA moments," the source tells E! News. "Justin got on the stage and said, 'I can't wait to eat this dank burger with my wife. I love you Poo Bear. This is amazing!'"

"Justin introduced Hailey to a few people that approached him and was very friendly," the insider adds. "They seemed to be in a great mood. Justin, Hailey, Pattie and Hailey's parents sat in a booth together for majority of the night. They were all eating and chatting and looked really happy. Hailey was cuddling on Justin's shoulders at time and they looked really happy and in love."

Johnathan Cheban, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson were also in attendance at the grand opening.